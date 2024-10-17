Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI announces India women squad for ODI series against New Zealand; includes 4 uncapped players

BCCI announces India women squad for ODI series against New Zealand; includes 4 uncapped players

After a heartbreaking campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue are set to take on a highly-motivated New Zealand side in the three-match ODI series starting on October 24 in Ahmedabad.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 20:32 IST
India women squad
Image Source : GETTY India women to play three ODIs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad

The BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand women on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the team which features four uncapped players but there is no place for Pooja Vastrakar and Asha Sobhana. 

The BCCI revealed that the young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh missed out due to her 12th standard board exams and Vastrakar has been given a rest. The duo featured heavily in India's disappointing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the UAE where they failed to enter the semi-finals. 

"Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams," the BCCI statement said. "Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection. Pooja Vastrakar has been rested for the series."

Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Sayali Satgare are in contention for their international debuts while the wicketkeeper Uma Chetry and the pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy are in the line for their maiden ODI caps. 

India is hosting the White Ferns in three ODIs starting on October 24 in Ahmedabad. They will be eager to avenge their huge T20 World Cup defeat against New Zealand which proved crucial in their early elimination. 

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be under scanner as she is reportedly facing some pressure for the results against New Zealand. The majority of the senior players will look to overcome their bitter T20 World Cup campaign with a dominating performance against the Kiwis. 

Related Stories
India equal 136-year-old unwanted record after shocking first innings collapse on Day 2 in Bengaluru

India equal 136-year-old unwanted record after shocking first innings collapse on Day 2 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru weather report for IND vs NZ: Will rain gods help India save 1st Test?

Bengaluru weather report for IND vs NZ: Will rain gods help India save 1st Test?

'Virat wanted to take the responsibility': Rohit Sharma on not considering KL Rahul for no.3 role

'Virat wanted to take the responsibility': Rohit Sharma on not considering KL Rahul for no.3 role

India women's squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

India vs New Zealand ODI series fixtures

  • 1st ODI - October 24, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
  • 2nd ODI - October 27, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
  • 3rd ODI - October 29, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement