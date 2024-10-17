BCCI announces India women squad for ODI series against New Zealand; includes 4 uncapped players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India women to play three ODIs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad

The BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand women on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the team which features four uncapped players but there is no place for Pooja Vastrakar and Asha Sobhana.

The BCCI revealed that the young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh missed out due to her 12th standard board exams and Vastrakar has been given a rest. The duo featured heavily in India's disappointing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the UAE where they failed to enter the semi-finals.

"Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams," the BCCI statement said. "Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection. Pooja Vastrakar has been rested for the series."

Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Sayali Satgare are in contention for their international debuts while the wicketkeeper Uma Chetry and the pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy are in the line for their maiden ODI caps.

India is hosting the White Ferns in three ODIs starting on October 24 in Ahmedabad. They will be eager to avenge their huge T20 World Cup defeat against New Zealand which proved crucial in their early elimination.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be under scanner as she is reportedly facing some pressure for the results against New Zealand. The majority of the senior players will look to overcome their bitter T20 World Cup campaign with a dominating performance against the Kiwis.

India women's squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

India vs New Zealand ODI series fixtures