BCCI announces India Women's squad for Australia ODIs, Shafali Verma dropped

Image Source : GETTY Shafali Verma has been left out of India's ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia

The BCCI named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series between India and Australian women's teams. Opening batter Shafali Verma, who hasn't scored a fifty in her last 12 innings spanning a little over two years, has been left out while the likes of Priya Punia and Harleen Deol returned to the ODI side. Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu, who have played four and nine T20Is respectively but are yet to represent India in the ODIs, have been called up for the short tour of Australia.

Verma, who recorded scores of 33, 11 and 12 in three matches against New Zealand, averages 12.1 in the last 10 ODI innings and hasn't been able to crack the code in the format for some time now. The team management and selectors have been patient with the 20-year-old opener before pulling the plug keeping in mind next year's home World Cup.

Among the omissions, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana continued to be on the sidelines after missing the New Zealand series due to injury. Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare and Dayalan Hemalatha too have been left out with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh returning to the side having missed the New Zealand ODIs due to her school exams. Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra and Tejal Hasabnis, who all made their debuts against New Zealand last month, have been retained.

Four other members of the squad including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma are already in Australia for the Women's Big Bash League.

The three ODIs take place on December 5, 8 and 11. The first two matches will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and the finale will be held at WACA, Perth. The three-match Australia tour will be followed by a couple of home assignments for India Women against West Indies and Ireland.

India Women squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor