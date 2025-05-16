BCCI announces India A squad for England tour, several seniors named in squad BCCI announced India A squad for the upcoming England tour. Several seniors, including Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur, have been announced in the 20-member squad. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan are also part of the team.

New Delhi:

BCCI announced squad 20-member squad for the upcoming India A tour of England. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named the captain, while several senior cricketers have been called up for the series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India’s leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is part of the squad and will be available from the first unofficial Test as his IPL will end with the Rajasthan Royals’ final league game.

Veteran cricketers Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur have earned a spot in the squad too. Both cricketers have done splendidly in the domestic season and are in contention to make it to India’s squad for the upcoming England tour. After Virat Kohli announced his retirement, the selectors are eyeing a cricketer who can fill in the number four spot, and Nair could be an ideal candidate.

Shardul, on the other hand, has done a remarkable job in England in the past. He has played four Test matches in England in the past, scoring 173 runs at an average of 24.71. The all-rounder also clinched 10 wickets and could be an ideal fourth-bowling option in England.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan and Easwaran, who were part of the Australia tour, are named in the India A squad. Shubman Gill, who is touted to be named as India’s next Test captain, will join the squad from the second unofficial Test alongside his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan.

India A squad - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Kheleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

Note - Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.