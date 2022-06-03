Barbados Royals appreciate Broad, Anderson's professional longevity in unique way, pictures go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pictures of Broad and Anderson circa 2053

The professional longevity of two of England's legendary bowlers -- James Anderson and Stuart Broad -- has been appreciated the world over, with the two seamers being the all-time highest wicket-takers for their country.

Barbados Royals of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) took it to Twitter to praise James Anderson and Stuart Broad of England for their 'longevity' in cricket. Both the seamers share 1200 Test wickets among themselves.

The team posted 'images' of the both the bowlers changing it to how they might look in 2053 having almost completely greyed by then, when Anderson would be nearly 70 year-old and Broad around 66.

"Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! Absolute legends," tweeted Barbados Royals.

When it comes to seam bowlers, Anderson is the highest wicket-taker in the world by scalping 644 wickets. In the all-time list he ranks third behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who has taken 800 Test wickets and late Shane Warne who picked 708 wicket.

On the other hand, Broad is the third highest wicket-taker among seamers with 538 scalps and is sixth in the all-time list.