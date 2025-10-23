Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series vs West Indies, Litton Das returns Bangladesh’s T20I captain Litton Das returns for the first two matches against West Indies after injury, replacing Mohammad Saifuddin. Soumya Sarkar is omitted despite recent ODI form, while the core squad remains unchanged for the Chattogram series starting October 27.

Chattogram:

Bangladesh is set to welcome back their T20I captain Litton Das for the first two matches against the West Indies in Chattogram next week. Litton returns to the squad after missing five T20Is due to a side strain sustained during the Asia Cup last month. His absence was felt as Bangladesh played without their regular leader, with Jaker Ali stepping in as captain during the 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Litton had missed two games in the Asia Cup before sitting out the entire Afghanistan series. Now fully recovered, he replaces Mohammad Saifuddin in the squad. The pacer had impressed with the ball in the third T20I against Afghanistan, taking 3 wickets for just 15 runs in his three overs, but will make way for the returning captain.

Soumya Sarkar dropped

In another change, Soumya Sarkar, who was included in the Afghanistan series but could not play due to visa issues, has been left out for the West Indies T20Is. Parvez Hossain Emon has been named as his replacement. Notably, Soumya scored a brilliant 91 off 86 balls in the third ODI against the West Indies in Dhaka, but had to miss out this time around.

The core group that delivered strong performances in recent bilateral series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Afghanistan remains largely intact. Alongside Litton in the batting lineup will be Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzid Hasan at the top order, supported by Towhid Hridoy, Jaker, Shamim Hossain, and Nurul Hasan in the middle order.

The spin department consists of Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan, while the pace attack includes Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam, continuing Bangladesh’s trusted bowling lineup.

Notably, the three-match T20I series will take place in Chattogram on October 27, 29, and 31, giving Bangladesh a chance to build momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenges in the international calendar.