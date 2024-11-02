Bangladesh announce squad for ODI series against Afghanistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto to remain captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced its squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had expressed his desire to quit captaincy following the South Africa Tests, has been named the captain for the three-match ODI series against the Afghan side.

The announcement comes after Shanto had discussions with the BCB president Faruque Ahmed on Thursday. While the BCB named the ODI squad, the board did not announce the squads for the West Indies tour later in November when they will play them in two Tests and six white-ball games.

Notably, the BCB president has revealed that all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed are the 'front runners' in the discussions being held. Mehidy was the vice-captain for the Afghanistan series.

Talking about the squad, Shakib Al Hasan, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has voluntarily pulled out of the ODI series. Pacer Nahid Rana is the only uncapped player in the squad, which sees the return of opener Zakir Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Zakir has featured in only one ODI, while Nasum's last 50-over game came in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud have not found places in the squad with Mahmud missing due to a shoulder injury. Wicketkeeper batter Litton Das also misses out due to fever.

The ODI series will kick start on November 6, followed by the second and third games on November 9 and 11. All the matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh's ODI squad for Afghanistan:

Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana