BAN vs WI: Bangladesh appears thrice, India once in list of teams sharing this unwanted record

Bangladesh gained another share of six ducks in the first innings on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies.

The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Jayden Seales took 3/33 from 10 overs and Alzarri Joseph returned the same figures from 8.5 overs. Kemar Roach began the decline of the Bangladesh innings with two early wickets and finished with 2-21, while Kyle Mayers took 2-10 from five overs.

Bangladesh owed almost half its first innings total to captain Shakib al Hasan who scored 51. Tamim Iqbal made 29 and Litton Das made 12 as the only other players to reach double in a depleted batting lineup. The innings lasted only 32.5 overs.

The team got all out for 103 and the Windies were trailing by 8 runs after reaching 95/2 by stumps.

This was the third time that Bangladesh players lost 6 wickets with batsmen getting out without scoring a single run. The second time was last month when the team faced Sri Lanka.

There have been seven instances with six ducks in a Test innings. They are as follows -

Pakistan against West Indies in Karachi, 1980

South Africa against India in Ahmedabad, 1996

Bangladesh, West Indies in Dhaka, 2002

India against England in Manchester, 2014

New Zealand against Pakistan in Dubai, 2018

Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Mirpur, 2022

Bangladesh against West Indies in Antigua, 2022

While Bangladesh appears three times in the list of teams sharing the unwanted record, Team India is also a part of the list. Indian batting order collapsed badly during 2014 when India faced England in Manchester.

Stuart Broad scalped 6 wickets in 13.4 overs and made the Indian team struggle. James Anderson and Chris Jordan picked 3 wickets and 1 wicket respectively. The MS Dhoni -led team was bundled at 152 runs.

The batsmen who got out on duck were as follows: