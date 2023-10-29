Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Disappointed Bangladesh fan slaps himself with shoe after humilating World Cup loss to Netherlands | WATCH

Disappointed Bangladesh fan slaps himself with shoe after humilating World Cup loss to Netherlands | WATCH

Bangladesh are ninth on the World Cup points table with just a solitary win and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.338. The Bangla Tigers are on the cusp of getting knocked out of the marquee tournament.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2023 17:34 IST
Bangladesh cricket fans at Eden Gardens.
Image Source : ISOUMIKSAHEB/X Bangladesh cricket fans at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh cricket team is going through a very disappointing run of play in the ongoing edition of the 50-over World Cup as the team lost to Netherlands in the 28th match of the tournament on Saturday, October 29. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side is ranked eighth on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and lost to the Dutch who are ranked 14th by a huge margin of 87 runs while playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking loss for the Bangladesh cricket fans and the ones who had turned up at the venue to support their team looked dejected as their side got bundled out for a paltry 142 while chasing a meagre total of 230.

A Bangladeshi fan's reaction has caught everyone's attention on the internet who vented his frustration by beating himself with a shoe. The fan can be seen slapping his face with a shoe and expressing his frustration after a dismal show by the Bangladesh players.

Watch the video:

Bangladesh didn't start badly up front as they had the Netherlands batter reeling under pressure up front. The Bangladesh bowlers had reduced the Dutch to 107 for the loss of five wickets inside the 27th over mark and it seemed that were going to limit them to a low total.

Related Stories
Virat Kohli registers unwanted record for first time in his World Cup career after a duck vs England

Virat Kohli registers unwanted record for first time in his World Cup career after a duck vs England

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka lose in-form bowler to injury, Dushmantha Chameera comes in as replacement

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka lose in-form bowler to injury, Dushmantha Chameera comes in as replacement

Rohit Sharma scores 18000 international runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious World Cup record

Rohit Sharma scores 18000 international runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious World Cup record

However, skipper Scott Edwards dug deep and scored a gritty 68 off 89 balls in a rearguard action to bring the Dutch back into the game. Sybrand Engelbrecht also made a valuable contribution of 35 as the team posted 229 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh batters were under the pump from the beginning as Paul van Meekeren was in rhythm with the ball and tore through their batting line-up. Van Meekeren snared four scalps and broke the back of Bangladesh's run chase as they folded for 142 in 42.2 overs.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News