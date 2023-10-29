Disappointed Bangladesh fan slaps himself with shoe after humilating World Cup loss to Netherlands | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ISOUMIKSAHEB/X Bangladesh cricket fans at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh cricket team is going through a very disappointing run of play in the ongoing edition of the 50-over World Cup as the team lost to Netherlands in the 28th match of the tournament on Saturday, October 29. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side is ranked eighth on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and lost to the Dutch who are ranked 14th by a huge margin of 87 runs while playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking loss for the Bangladesh cricket fans and the ones who had turned up at the venue to support their team looked dejected as their side got bundled out for a paltry 142 while chasing a meagre total of 230.

A Bangladeshi fan's reaction has caught everyone's attention on the internet who vented his frustration by beating himself with a shoe. The fan can be seen slapping his face with a shoe and expressing his frustration after a dismal show by the Bangladesh players.

Watch the video:

Bangladesh didn't start badly up front as they had the Netherlands batter reeling under pressure up front. The Bangladesh bowlers had reduced the Dutch to 107 for the loss of five wickets inside the 27th over mark and it seemed that were going to limit them to a low total.

However, skipper Scott Edwards dug deep and scored a gritty 68 off 89 balls in a rearguard action to bring the Dutch back into the game. Sybrand Engelbrecht also made a valuable contribution of 35 as the team posted 229 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh batters were under the pump from the beginning as Paul van Meekeren was in rhythm with the ball and tore through their batting line-up. Van Meekeren snared four scalps and broke the back of Bangladesh's run chase as they folded for 142 in 42.2 overs.

