BAN vs IND, Champions Trophy Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Bangladesh vs India match in Dubai India will take on Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Bangladesh will have a huge challenge facing India given that they haven't been at their best in the format and will need to play out of their skins for 100 overs to cause an upset.

It's not often that a team starts as overwhelming favourites ahead of a contest in a concise tournament like the Champions Trophy but it is the case between India and Bangladesh. It is almost a mismatch given that India come into the tournament as one of the top contenders to lift the title in the sub-continent conditions while Bangladesh haven't been at their best in the format. Bangladesh's last ODI series win came almost a year ago and even though they did beat Afghanistan in ODI in November, the Asian side has lacked quality to last 100 overs.

Bangladesh did enough to get through to the Champions Trophy but will need all their 11 players to play out of their skins collectively to win even one of the three games. India and New Zealand are the beasts in the group and on their home soil, Pakistan won't be a team that can be taken lightly even though they lost their first game.

The group stage shouldn't be a problem for India as the last few ICC events have shown and hence, unless a miracle, the first game should be a breeze for the Men in Blue. For India, in the ODI events, the knockout stage is when they start feeling the jitters. Hence, till then India just have to build their confidence and momentum to be able to strike hard when the pressure arrives.

My Dream11 team for ICC Champions Trophy Match 2, BAN vs IND

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Jaker Ali

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali / Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Sakib/ Mustafizur Rahman