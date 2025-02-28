Azmatullah Omarzai completes 1000 runs in ODI cricket, propels Afghanistan to fighting total against Australia Star Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai put in an exceptional performance against Australia, completing 1000 ODI runs.

The clash between Afghanistan and Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been a roller coaster of a game. The game began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first after winning the toss. Hoping to get off to a good start, Afghanistan saw Rahmanullah Gurbaz depart quite early after a peach of a delivery by Spencer Johnson.

As Australia looked to put Afghanistan under pressure, the knock of Sediqullah Atal calmed things down for Afghanistan. Furthermore, the contribution of all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the middle order proved to be crucial for the side as well.

Coming out to bat at a crucial point in the innings, Omarzai put in an exceptional performance, scoring 67 runs in 63 deliveries. In doing so, Omarzai also completed 1000 runs in ODI cricket as well. The ace all-rounder's innings could prove to be crucial as Afghanistan posted a total of 273 runs in the first innings of the game. Speaking of the first innings, the clash began with Gurbaz departing for a duck.

Furthermore, Ibrahim Zadran added 22 runs on the board, alongside Sediqullah Atal, who scored 85 runs in 95 deliveries. Afghanistan looked set for a big total, but Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s subpar innings saw the side slow down once more.

However, Omarzai's well-placed innings of 67 runs saw his side post a total of 273 runs in the first innings. On the back of an exceptional win against England in their last game, there is a possibility that Afghanistan could go on to defend their total against Australia and register an emphatic win.

As for the Men in Yellow, Ben Dwarshuis was the highest wicket taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two wickets alongside Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell, who struck once each.