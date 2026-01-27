Australia T20 World Cup-winning pacer announces retirement from professional cricket Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 34. The Australian fast bowler represented the national team in 25 ODIs and 36 T20Is and was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad. He also featured in the IPL.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has called time on his professional cricket career at the age of 34. He wore the Australian jersey in both limited-overs formats, appearing in 25 ODIs and 36 T20Is. His international highlights include being part of the squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2021, a milestone that capped his contributions at the highest level of the game.

Born in Darwin, Richardson’s cricketing path began in domestic competitions. He represented Northern Territory and South Australia, making his List-A debut during the 2008-09 season. Several years later, he earned his first international cap when Australia faced Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2013, marking his arrival on the global stage.

“From making my debut back in 2009 until now, I feel like I have squeezed every drop out of myself and it is the right time to finish such an enjoyable part of my life. I've been fortunate enough to represent my country, along with many franchise teams around the world, and in Australia. I have never taken the opportunity lightly and I hope people watching knew that I had dreamt about being a cricketer since I was a kid in Darwin,” Richardson said in a statement.

Richardson’s BBL and IPL journey

While international cricket formed an important chapter, Richardson’s name became closely associated with the Big Bash League. He was among a select group of players to feature in every edition of the tournament. His BBL career started with the Adelaide Strikers, where he spent six seasons, before a move to the Melbourne Renegades ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Richardson went on to represent the Renegades for eight seasons and later signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Sixers for the 2025-26 season. He ends his BBL career as the competition’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 142 scalps.

Beyond Australia, Richardson was a regular presence in franchise leagues across the world. He made his IPL debut for Pune Warriors India in 2013, before playing for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played 15 matches in the cash-rich league, claiming 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45.