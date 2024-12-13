Australia's record at The Gabba in Brisbane ahead of 3rd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket with his Aussie teammates.

After two riveting Test matches, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is about to take centre stage at the Gabba in Brisbane for the third match of the series. The match will start on Saturday, December 14.

The series is tied at 1-1 and Australia have the upper hand coming into Brisbane. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated India decisively in the second Test by 10 wickets and have the winning momentum on their side.

Australia could not have asked for a more impressive performance coming to Gabba as it is their stronghold. They are also buoyed by the return of Josh Hazlewood, who missed the pink-ball Test with a side strain.

Hazlewood is walking straight into Australia's playing XI as the team management has decided to leave out Scott Boland from the playing XI.

Australia's Test record at The Gabba in Brisbane

Australia are always the favourites when they play any match at the Gabba, let alone a red-ball game. The reigning ICC World Test Champions (WTC) have a formidable record at the Gabba. The Aussies have played 66 Test matches at the venue with 42 wins, 13 draws and a tied affair.

The Kangaroos have lost only 10 Test matches at the iconic venue. Australia's Ashes rivals England were the first side to beat them in a Test match at the Gabba. Douglas Jardine had led England to a six-wicket win over Australia in February 1933.

Team Matches Wins Losses Draws Tied matches Australia 66 42 10 13 1

Kraigg Brathwaite's West Indies were the last team to beat Australia at the Gabba. An inspired spell of fast bowling from Shamar Joseph in the second innings had allowed the Windies to humble Australia in a pink-ball Test at the Gabba in January.

Australia's Playing XI for the 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane

Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood