AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Spirited Pakistan aim for elusive win against Australia in series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score.

AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Spirited Pakistan aim to draw first blood against understrength Australia in series opener

After a historic 2-1 win in the ODI series, Pakistan are eyeing their maiden win in T20Is over Australia in Australia. The first T20I of the three-match series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 14. Pakistan have named a young squad for the series and Australia are also without several of their star performers like Pat Cummins , Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc among others.

Match scorecard