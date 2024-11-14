Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
  5. AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Spirited Pakistan aim for elusive win against Australia in series opener
AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score: Pakistan have never defeated Australia in Australia in a T20I fixture. Pakistan have played four T20Is on Australian soil and lost three with one no result. They will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 12:13 IST
AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score.

After a historic 2-1 win in the ODI series, Pakistan are eyeing their maiden win in T20Is over Australia in Australia. The first T20I of the three-match series will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 14. Pakistan have named a young squad for the series and Australia are also without several of their star performers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Mitchell Starc among others.

