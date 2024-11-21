AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team: Match prediction, captaincy picks and playing XIs for 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team and match prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The mighty Australia side is set to kick off the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth on Friday. Both India and Australia are expected to produce a thrilling Test match at The Optus Stadium with some of the biggest stars in red-ball cricket raring for the action.

Pat Cummins-led Australian side faces no headache selecting their playing eleven for the first Test match with the uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney set to fill in David Warner's opening slot. But that's not the case for India.

Captain Rohit Sharma and the star batter Shubman Gill are ruled out of the first Test match. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are expected to fill in the batting ranks and there is also talk of potential Test debuts to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of Australia 2024-25, 1st Test match

Venue: The Optus Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: Friday, November 22 at 7:50 AM IST and 10:20 PM Local Time (Toss at 7:20 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar website and application

AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc (C), Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Marnis Labuschagne: With India and Australia playing, it is impossible to pick the best player but Marnus Labuschagne stands out with a remarkable record at the Optus Stadium. He is the only cricketer to score 500-plus Test runs at the venue and also holds the record for the highest individual score in Perth.

Mitchell Starc: The early pitch reports suggest a good amount of help for the pace bowlers and both teams have quality options to pick one for the captaincy choice. Starc holds an impressive record in Perth and is coming into this game with a great form in red-ball cricket. He is the leading pace wicket-taker in Perth with 23 wickets in just 8 innings.

AUS vs IND 1st Test Predicted Playing XIs:

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumran (c), Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnis Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.