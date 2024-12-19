'Aspire to play for as long as I can' - Ravi Ashwin hints at staying with CSK in IPL for long time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin

"This is my last day as an international cricketer." These were the first words of Ravichandran Ashwin when he announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday (December 18) at the end of the third Test at Gabba in Brisbane. 24 hours later, he is chilling at his residence in Chennai after receiving a warm welcome back home and is now eager to play as long as he can in league and club-level cricket.

Interestingly, last month, Ashwin was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings, where he has fond memories of playing with MS Dhoni, for Rs 9.75 crore in the mega auction. Ashwin will turn up in the yellow jersey in a memorable homecoming for the first time since 2015 in March next year. As he returned home, he addressed the media and cleared his intentions to play for as long as he can as a cricketer. He also specifically mentioned that the Indian cricketer in him is done but not the cricketer.

"I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it," Ashwin said.

On returning to his residence from the airport, the crowd was gathered to welcome him and was actually surprised with the same. He recalled the 2011 World Cup win at home when such a crowd had gathered near his home to congratulate him. "I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry, and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day.

"I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup. It's emotional for a lot of people, and may be it will sink in (in some time) but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction. It was very instinctive and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on day four and I just called it a day," Ashwin added.