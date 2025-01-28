Arshdeep Singh set to break Haris Rauf's major T20I record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arshdeep Singh

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is only two wickets away from completing 100 wickets in T20Is. He will be in action today in the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Arshdeep will also become the first-ever Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets in the format and overall 21st among all teams.

As he needs only two wickets to reach the special milestone, Arshdeep Singh is set to break Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf's record. The latter completed 100 wickets in the format in 71 T20Is while Arshdeep has already reached 98 wickets in just 62 matches. If not in the third T20I, the 25-year-old is certain to complete a century of his scalps at least in the ongoing series with three more matches still to be played and even then, he will be reaching faster to the milestone than Rauf.

Moreover, if Arshdeep picks up the required two wickets in Rajkot, he will become the joint third fastest to the milestone alongside Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is the fastest bowler to complete 100 wickets in the shortest form of the game while Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal is next on this list.

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is

Player Matches Rashid Khan 53 Sandeep Lamichhane 54 Wanindu Hasaranga 63 Haris Rauf 71 Ehsan Khan 71

As far as the ongoing series is concerned, Arshdeep Singh has displayed excellent skills with the ball picking up three wickets in two T20Is so far. In both matches, he struck early to send back England openers dismissing Phil Salt twice and Ben Duckett once. Overall, the left-arm fast bowler has conceded only 57 runs in eight overs at an average of 19 and an economy of 7.12. Arshdeep will be keen on reaching the special milestone in the third T20I by picking up at least a couple of wickets.