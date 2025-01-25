Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Arshdeep Singh becomes ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, pips challenge from Travis Head, Babar Azam

Arshdeep Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2024 as he picked 17 wickets. Arshdeep played a crucial role in India ending the ICC trophy drought and winning the T20 World Cup. He has been named the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 17:30 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 17:30 IST
Arshdeep Singh.
Image Source : GETTY Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep Singh has been crowned as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year after producing a spectacular year in the shortest format. Arshdeep pipped the challenge from Travis Head, Babar Azam and Sikandar Raza to take the honour. 

Arshdeep was by far India's leading wicket-taker of the Year as he made 36 scalps in 18 matches with Ravi Bishnoi being second having taken 22 wickets.

The left-arm pacer also played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 win. He was India's highest wicket-taker and joint-highest overall with 17 scalps alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Arshdeep played an instrumental role with the ball in the final against South Africa, when he produced the figures of 2/20 from his four overs. This included wickets of Proteas skipper Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock at crucial junctures.

More to follow...

