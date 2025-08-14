Arjun Tendulkar Net Worth 2025: IPL salary, total wealth, earnings breakdown and all you need to know Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, made the headlines on Wednesday (August 13) for his engagement with Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony attended by his close family and friends. Meanwhile, let us have a look at Arjun's net worth in 2025:

New Delhi:

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, hogged the limelight on Wednesday (August 13) evening as the news broke out of his engagement with the granddaughter of Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai, Saaniya Chandhok. The engagement is said to have taken place in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family.

Although Arjun has yet to play for India, the all-rounder has established his name in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. Arjun has so far played 17 first-class, 18 List A, and 24 T20 matches in his career and turns up for Goa in the domestic arena after making the switch from Mumbai in 2022. Amidst the news of his engagement, let us have a look at Arjun Tendulkar's net worth

IPL earnings

Arjun Tendulkar has played five matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. He made his IPL debut in 2023 and has accounted for three wickets so far. MI picked him in the auction for the first time in 2021 for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, Arjun got ruled out of the IPL only to be picked next year in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. He was retained for a three-year cycle and the franchise then again picked him last year for the same amount. Overall, Arjun has so far earned around Rs 1.2 crore only from his IPL appearances despite playing only five matches in four editions.

Earnings through domestic cricket

Arjun has been playing domestic cricket since 2022 and has fared decently as an all-rounder so far. According to media reports, the 25-year-old earns Rs 10 lakh every year through domestic cricket. Moreover, Arjun, over the years, has also turned up for grade-level cricket in England, but his earnings from those appearances are not known yet.

Arjun lives with his parents in Bandra in a lavish bungalow that was bought by his father, Sachin Tendulkar, for Rs 39 crore in 2007.

According to several media reports, Arjun Tendulkar's net worth is around Rs 22 crore.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures are estimates based on publicly available information. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of these numbers.