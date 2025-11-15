Andre Russell released by KKR, CSK let go Matheesha Pathirana ahead of IPL 2026 auction Andre Russell was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, being a standout performer with the bat and the ball. Meanwhile, Russell has now been released by the Knight Riders.

New Delhi:

In a major development ahead of the announcement of the team retentions on November 15, Kolkata Knight Riders have released star all-rounder Andre Russell from their squad, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Russell has been an integral part of the Knight Riders since 2014 and has been a key performer with both bat and the ball. But he has now been released and will head into the auction in middle December as the franchises build their squad for the future.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are in the news a lot ahead of the retention announcement. The franchise has traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction.

The Super Kings have also decided to release Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the auction.

More to follow...