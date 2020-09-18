IPL 2020: Andre Russell and coach Brandon McCullum join KKR training

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Andre Russell.

After spending six days of mandatory quarantine, Kolkata Knight Riders star player Andre Russell and coach Brandon McCullum joined the team’s training session for the first time this season ahead of their first encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

The duo reached the KKR’s bio-secure bubble in UAE last week after their sojourn in the Caribbean Premier League which ended on September 10. Their arrival will certainly be a huge boost for the KKR outfit, who appears to be a strong title contender on paper.

KKR also took to Twitter to confirm the development.

Baz is in the house! 😎



Our head coach @Bazmccullum joins the squad today for the very first time in #AbuDhabi! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/urGtt8mRrM — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 18, 2020

While coach McCullum already tasted success this season with KKR’s sister team Trinbago Knight Riders, who lifted the title after defeating St Lucia Zouks in final, Russell enjoyed a rich form throughout the CPL season with Jamaica Tallawahs. Playing nine matches, the Jamaican scored 222 runs at a strike-rate of 141.40, with three half-centuries in the process.

The team is also expected to be joined by another KKR stalwart and CPL 2020 star Sunil Narine, who also enjoyed a decent season with the bat; scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 148.85 in five matches. The mystery spinner also bagged six wickets while maintaining an impressive 4.55 economy rate.

Apart from the stars, IPL’s first US player Ali Khan is also expected to start training with the lot after he was roped in as a replacement for Harry Gurney after impressing in the CPL with champions TKR; picking eight wickets with an economy of 7.43.

Meanwhile, Australia and English players, who reached the team hotel late on Thursday night, after completing ODI series in the UK, will have to wait for 36 hours and clear COVID-19 test to be eligible for training. The list includes Oz pacer Pat Cummins, England ODI captain Eoin Morgan and English wicket-keeper Tom Banton.

