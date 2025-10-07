Aminul Islam re-elected as BCB President; Faruque Ahmed, Shakhawat Hossain named vice-presidents Aminul Islam has been re-elected unopposed as BCB president for a four-year term after Monday's board election in Dhaka. Faruque Ahmed and Shakhawat Hossain were elected vice presidents. Aminul vowed to continue focusing on cricket development.

Dhaka:

Aminul Islam has been re-elected as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), securing a full four-year term following a board election held on Monday in Dhaka. Aminul, who first took over in May after the resignation of Faruque Ahmed, retained his post unopposed in a vote conducted by the newly formed 25-member board.

The election, conducted at a hotel in Dhaka, saw participation from 115 of the 156 eligible voters, according to the election commission. The day-long process included both in-person voting and electronic ballots. Alongside Aminul, Faruque Ahmed and Shakhawat Hossain were elected as vice-presidents, also without opposition.

Notably, BCB's election process is structured across three categories. Ten directors were elected from the first category, which includes representatives from Bangladesh's divisions and districts. Aminul was one of these directors, joined by former national spinner Abdur Razzak, who secured his position from the Khulna region unopposed.

The second category, representing Dhaka-based clubs, elected 12 directors, while the third category includes former players and institutional representatives. Former captain Khaled Mashud was elected from this third group. Two additional members were nominated by the government.

Meanwhile, Aminul’s re-election comes after a turbulent build-up to the polls. Former captain Tamim Iqbal withdrew his candidacy following controversy over a directive issued by Aminul that called for fresh nominations in the first category, a move Tamim called interference. The matter was settled in court just a day before voting.

Following his confirmation, Aminul expressed his commitment to continuing the progress of Bangladesh cricket. He said to have “fallen in love with Bangladesh’s cricket development.” His earlier term, he joked, was like a “quick T20 innings,” but now he has the opportunity to play a “longer format.”

The elected officials

Category 1 directors: Aminul Islam, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury, Asif Akbar, Abdur Razzak, Julfiker Ali Khan, Mukhlesur Rahman, Hasanuzzaman, Rahat Shams, Shakhawat Hossain

Category 2 directors: Ishtiaque Sadeque, Adnan Rahman, Fayazur Rahman, Abul Bashar, Amzad Hossain, Shanian Taneem, Mukhsedul Kamal, Nazmul Islam, Faruque Ahmed, Manjur Alam, Mehrab Alam Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rahman

Category 3 director: Khaled Mashud

Government representative directors: M Ishfaq Ahsan, Yasir Mohammad Faisal Ashique