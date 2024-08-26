Alyssa Healy to lead Australia's 15-member squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup; Jess Jonassen left out Superstar spinner Jess Jonassen has been left out of the 15-member squad despite her superb performance in the recently concluded Women's Hundred. Jonassen picked up 12 wickets in eight games at an economy of 6.62 runs per over for Welsh Fire.

Cricket Australia has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Tearaway speedster Darcie Brown who recently recovered from a foot injury has been named in the team whereas in-form spin-bowling allrounder Jess Jonassen has been left out. Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

