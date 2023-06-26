Adipurush dekh kar pata chala...: Virender Sehwag gives a hilarious review of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer film

Follow us on Image Source : T-SERIES TWITTER/PTI Virender Sehwag reviews Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush

Adipurush wave has taken over the country, however, not for all the right reasons. Om Raut, the director of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' brought the epic Ramayana onto the silver screen backed by a big scale and even bigger budget but the early anticipation turned into disappointment not just for the moviegoers but also critics and trade alike. Adipurush opened to negative reviews and since the big opening day, the audiences have rejected the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starter film.

Now the cricketers have jumped on the Adipurush bandwagon as former India opener Virender Sehwag gave his review of the film. Sehwag came up with a hilarious comment saying, "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha (After watching Adipurush, now I know why Katappa killed Baahubali.)"

Sehwag referred to Prabhas' breakout film 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and the most searched question about the film while taking a dig since the same actor played the titular role.

The former India opener is known to speak his heart and mind and didn't shy away from doing that while talking about Adipurush, which has fallen flat at the Indian Box Office. After taking a good opening of over INR 35 cr, the big-screen adventure film has struggled to reach INR 150 crore mark even after being in the theatres for 10 days.

The film found itself surrounded by controversies immediately after its release as the dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla was in the firing line for allegedly hurting sentiments. Shukla wasn't happy saying that five lines hurt sentiments out of the 1600 he wrote for the film. However, the makers decided to change the dialogues and edited out a few scenes that hurt the general sentiment.

The makers have now reduced ticket prices to attract moviegoers, however, that hasn't had much positive impact on the collections as the damage has already been done.

