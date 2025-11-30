Abhishek Sharma's blistering century powers Punjab 300-plus total against Bengal in SMAT Abhishek Sharma smashed a jaw-dropping 148 from 52 balls in Punjab's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Bengal. Abhishek's knock powered Punjab to a huge total of 310/5 as they became only the second team to put a score of over 300 in the history of the SMAT.

New Delhi:

India star batter and Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma slammed a jaw-dropping century during his team's clash against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, November 30. Sharma smacked 148 from just 52 balls in his show of brute power and class at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

After Punjab opted to bat, the swashbuckling opening batter set the stage on fire when he came out to open with Prabhsimran Singh. The Southpaw smashed a fifty off 12 balls, hitting his ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Shami for 23 runs in an over.

Such was Abhishek's carnage that he hit 50 of his first 51 runs in just boundaries. Abhishek kept going and went on to hit his century off just 32 balls, with 11 sixes and seven fours. He was dismissed on 148 off 52 balls after having smacked 16 sixes and eight fours.

Abhishek powers Punjab to huge 310/5

Meanwhile, Abhishek's blistering knock powered Punjab to a huge total of 310/5. They have become just the second Indian side to have crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and fifth overall in the history of T20 cricket.

The only other team with a 300-plus total in the SMAT is Baroda, who had hit 349/5 against Sikkim in 2024.

List of 300+ Totals in T20 Cricket:

349/5 by Baroda vs Sikkim, 2024

344/4 by Zimbabwe vs Gambia, 2024

314/3 by Nepal vs Mongolia, 2023

310/5 by Punjab vs Bengal, 2025*

304/2 by England v South Africa, 2025