Abhishek Sharma smashes joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian, equals Urvil Patel's record in 8 days

Abhishek Sharma shattered the record books at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot with a 28-ball century against Meghalaya in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Group A clash saw Punjab chase down 143 runs in less than 10 overs thanks to Abhishek who remained unbeaten on 106 off just 29 balls with 8 fours and 11 sixes at a stunning strike rate of 365.51.

Just around a week ago, 8 days to be precise, Gujarat's Urvil Patel smashed the fastest century by an Indian off just 28 balls in the same tournament against Tripura at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He continued his solid form to hit a 36-ball ton a couple of days ago against Uttarakhand. Abhishek has joined him at the top now, and this is also the joint-second fastest century in the history of T20 cricket.

Fastest century in T20 cricket

Player Balls Year Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) 27 2024 Urvil Patel (Gujarat) 28 2024 Abhishek Sharma (Punjab) 28 2024 Chris Gayle (RCB) 30 2013 Rishabh Pant (Delhi) 32 2018

Among Indian players, Rishabh Pant held the record having smashed a century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh. However, his record has been broken twice in a week or so after six years. India's Rohit Sharma is also part of this list thanks to his 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket

Player Balls Year Urvil Patel (Gujarat) 28 2024 Abhishek Sharma (Punjab) 28 2024 Rishabh Pant (Delhi) 32 2018 Rohit Sharma (India) 35 2017 Urvil Patel (Gujarat) 36 2024

Coming back to the match, Punjab also created a record by registering the fastest-ever chase of a 140+ score in T20 cricket. It took only 9.3 overs for them to gun down 143 runs breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad's record. SRH chased down 166 against Lucknow Super Giants in just 9.4 overs earlier this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).