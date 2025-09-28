Abdur Razzak steps down as BCB selector, eyes higher post through election Former Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak resigned as national selector to contest the upcoming BCB elections as a director from Khulna. He played 14 years internationally and was praised for his valuable contribution to the selection panel since 2021.

Dhaka:

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has stepped down from his role as a national selector to pursue a position in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections. The 43-year-old submitted his nomination papers on October 6, aiming to contest as a director candidate representing the Khulna division.

Razzak, who enjoyed a distinguished international career spanning 14 years, featured in 13 Tests, 153 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 34 T20 Internationals for Bangladesh. He remains one of the country’s most successful bowlers, ranking third in terms of ODI wickets taken. Since 2021, he has been serving as a selector for the Bangladesh men’s cricket team, bringing his playing experience and cricketing insight to the panel.

“I had the honour of playing for the national team for 14 years and the privilege of serving as a national selector for over four years. I believe the time has come for me to step down from this position to explore the possibilities of contributing to the game that has given me so much, on a larger scale, if the opportunity presents itself. I feel this is the right thing to do,” Razzak said in a statement.

BCB elections to get heated up

The forthcoming BCB elections are highly competitive, with 61 candidates vying for 23 available director positions. The general membership, known as councillors, will elect 23 of the 25 board directors. From this group, the BCB president will be chosen for a four-year term. Current BCB president Aminul Islam and former captain Tamim Iqbal are among the prominent contenders for the top post.

In the meantime, Gazi Ashraf Hossain, the chief of the national selection panel, paid tribute to Razzak’s contribution.

He was an invaluable member of the panel and brought his undoubted experience and vision to the selection process. We thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future, which we hope will remain closely connected with Bangladesh cricket,” Ashraf said.