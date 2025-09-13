Aap Ki Adalat: 'It was the biggest mistake of my life', says Mohammed Shami on Hasin Jahan On Aap Ki Adalat, Mohammed Shami called his marriage the “biggest mistake” of his life and opened up about the emotional toll of his legal dispute with wife Hasin Jahan. He also addressed social media abuse and thanked legends who supported him.

New Delhi:

In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with India TV Editor and Chairman Rajat Sharma, Mohammed Shami opened up about his legal dispute with estranged wife Hasin Jahan. Calling the marriage the “biggest mistake” of his life, Shami said the situation deeply affected him.

Mohammed Shami spoke in detail about his long-running legal tangle with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, whom he had married in 2014, but they both lived separately four years later.

When Rajat Sharma asked about the domestic violence complaint filed by his wife in 2018, Shami replied, "Life teaches you many things. I admit it was the biggest mistake of my life. I don't blame anybody; it was my fate."

Asked how he managed to focus on his game despite this family dispute, Shami replied, "It was really difficult. It pinches you. When you play a highly competitive game, you have to switch to both sides to keep watch on what's happening there and what's going on here; you work under a lot of pressure."

Asked whether he ever tried to start negotiations to end the dispute, Shami replied, "Nobody wants a quarrel at home, especially when you are serving for your country; you don't want unwanted stress. Koshish zaroor ki thi, ab yeh saamne wale par hai ki woh kya chahte hain, kya nahin. Nahin karna hoga toh theek hai. Patience rakhna hoga apne upar."

Asked about abusive things that were said about him on social media, Shami replied, "Kharaab cheezen toh boli jaati hai, par aajkal woh cheezen boli jaati hai, jo nahin hoti. Usse sabse zyada darr rehta hai. Kal main ek photo dekh raha tha; mujhe khud ko nahin pata main kab gaya hoon wahan pe. Mujhe pe jitne ilzaam lage hain pichhle 6-7 saal me, shayad itne ilzaam toh kisi terrorist par bhi nahin lage honge. Kuch nahin kar sakta isme main."

When Rajat Sharma said top players like Kapil Dev, Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have publicly said that allegations of domestic violence against you cannot be true, Mohammed Shami replied, "In our home, we celebrate more when a girl is born. Boys are also born in our family, but when a girl is born, we have a different type of 'jashn' (celebration). I have never seen my papa or dada even scolding a woman in our family. Theek hai, isko naseeb maan lo, jo hona hai, ho jaaye. Hum maan ke chal rahe hain usi cheez ko."