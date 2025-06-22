Aakash Chopra reflects on India's day 2 performance against England in first Test With the Indian team putting in a good showing on day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the side's performance in the ongoing clash.

New Delhi:

Team India looked to be in complete command on day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England. The side began the day with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant continuing the onslaught. Gill amassed 147 runs, while Pant added 134 runs on the board as the visitors posted a total of 471 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

However, where team India looked set for a score of 530+, the side was bundled out for 471 due to the middle order failing to perform. Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to make an impact in the game as England looked to make a comeback.

Furthermore, with the ball, despite dismissing Zak Crawley early on, India failed to make the most of it as Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett helped England post 209 runs as the day ended. Speaking of India’s performance, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and opined that the visitors let England off the hook on day 2.

"Catches will have to be held. We dropped Ben Duckett's catch, and he scored runs. We also dropped Ollie Pope's catch, and he scored a hundred. Then there was a no-ball, and Harry Brook got a life," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra talked about India’s dependence on Jasprit Bumrah

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about how Jasprit Bumrah looked completely alone on day 2 of the clash. He opined that Bumrah, being the lone warrior, could prove to be a problem for the visitors.

"The second is that Jasprit Bumrah is looking absolutely alone. We have seen this many times. He was looking alone in Australia also. He is not getting that much support, whether it is from Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah is almost like a one-man arm," he said.