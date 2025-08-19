4 players who were part of Asia Cup 2022 and are in India's squad for upcoming tournament Suryakumar Yadav has been a crucial member of the Indian T20I team for years now. SKY, the current captain, is among the four players who were part of the squad for the 2022 series and are part of the current team.

New Delhi:

The road to the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin with the Asia Cup 2025, which will be a major preparatory tournament for some top Asian teams. The likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all gearing up for the marquee tournament next year in February with this regional dress rehearsal in the UAE that starts from September 9.

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Indian team in the tournament, with Shubman Gill named as his deputy. Gill, who was the vice-captain when he last played for India in the format against Sri Lanka, is back in the team as SKY stated the same reason for his inclusion.

Meanwhile, four players in the current 15-member squad were part of the team for the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and are likely to provide their brains to the other players.

Players who were in India's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and are in squad for this tournament.

1 - Suryakumar Yadav: Current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2022. He was a crucial member in the middle order and made 139 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 163.52.

2 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik has been a crucial member of the Indian team due to his all-round credentials. Hardik played a crucial finishing knock against Pakistan in the tournament and scored 50 runs in three innings at 156.32.

3 - Axar Patel: Axar Patel was also part of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022. He played in only one match, and that came against Afghanistan in the Super Four. Axar did not get to bat and went wicketless for 24 runs in his four overs.

4 - Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep has been a crucial cog in India's bowling line-up in the T20I format. Arshdeep played in all five matches and picked five wickets at an average of 30.20.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah was part of India's 2016 T20 Asia Cup squad. He missed the 2022 edition of the tournament due to an injury.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Stand-bys for Asia Cup: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.