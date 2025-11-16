3 overseas top-order wicketkeepers who will be in demand at IPL 2026 auction with Inglis unavailable Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals evidently released their top-order overseas batters. With Phil Salt retained and Josh Inglis unavailable for the season, the options are far and few, but at least these three franchises will be aiming to land those available at the auction.

New Delhi:

Josh Inglis' unavailability might throw a spanner in the works for the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2026 edition of the IPL, given how crucial the wicketkeeper-batter was to the finalists of the last and how far they were able to go in the tournament. Hence, Punjab Kings will be in the market for a top-order aggressive overseas batter and similarly, the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders too, having released their foreign openers and wicketkeepers, respectively.

But are there any good options available in the mini auction? There are a few. Take a look-

1. Jonny Bairstow

The English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow might be past his prime; however, there is still no dearth of intent and aggressive play, which the 36-year-old showed in the two games he played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 playoffs and destroyed the powerplay bowling of both the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings in the eliminator and then the second qualifier, respectively. Bairstow has become a T20 freelancer now and, having done well in the IPL last year, a team or two might bid for him, keeping in mind the impact he can have on the game, while also being a wicketkeeper.

2. Tim Seifert

The Kiwi stumper has represented both the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past and plays for the Punjab Kings' satellite franchise in the CPL, Saint Lucia Kings. Seifert, in the last 12 months or so, across franchise tournaments and for New Zealand, has proven that he is a dependable and aggressive option at the top, who can take the game away in a matter of minutes. Since he offers the keeping support as well, Seifert might be a great bargain buy for both Delhi and the Knight Riders.

3. Jamie Smith

Since he has never played in the IPL, the Englishman will be eligible to enter the auction and Jamie Smith, given his exploits in the India Test series and in the shorter formats as well, is likely to witness a keen interest in him. Smith has played a few rapid knocks opening the batting for England and having age on his side, he could be a future option as well for any franchise, worth investing for a long time because in terms of ability, he is one of the best available at the auction.

Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are among a few other options available in the wicketkeeping top-order role, but will franchises look at them?