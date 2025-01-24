3 Indians in squad as ICC announces Test team of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right)

Three Indian cricketers have made it to ICC’s Test Team of 2024. The year started with a win over South Africa in Cape Town, followed by a remarkable 4-1 series victory over England at home. Later, the Rohit Sharma-led side picked up a comfortable 2-0 series win over Bangladesh but since then, it has been a difficult journey for the team.

India suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand and after that, they lost 3-1 to Australia and were knocked out of the World Test Championship finale race. The win at Perth against the Kangaroos was expected to boost the confidence of the players but the hosts decimated India, as their batting unit struggled to establish their authority.

Despite a tough time in Test cricket in the last six months, three Indian cricketers have made it to ICC’s Test team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been India’s leading run-scorer in red-ball cricket and also in the World Test Championship, has been named the opener. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 527 runs in 2024 at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also made it to the squad. He has arguably been the best Test cricketer in the last year and is one of the favourites to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. In Tests, Bumrah clinched 71 wickets at an average of 14.92, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

Matt Henry and Pat Cummins are also named in the XI. The Australia international picked up 37 wickets in 2024 while Henry took 48 at an average of 18.58.

Breakout stars Jamie Smith and Kamindu Mendis are also part of the squad. The England international wasn’t the first choice keeper-batter in the first half of 2024 as the Ben Stokes-led side preferred Johnny Bairstow and Ben Foakes. However, Jamie capitalised on the opportunities to cement his spot. He made 637 runs at an average of 42.46. Kamindu, on the other hand, amassed 1049 runs at an extraordinary average of 74.92.

Veteran pros Kane Williamson and Joe Root are also named in the squad for scoring 1013 and 1556 runs respectively in 2024. Ben Duckett has been named as Jaiswal’s opening partner while Harry Brook, who hit a triple century against Pakistan in Multan filled the number five spot.

ICC Test team of the year - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (wk), Ravindra Jaeja, Pat Cummins (c), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah