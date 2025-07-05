10000th duck in Test cricket! Mohammed Siraj dismisses England batter for milestone wicket in Birmingham Mohammed Siraj took a six-wicket haul as he unleashed his brilliance in the first innings of the second Test against England in Birmingham. Siraj has also entered his name into the history books as he took the 10000th duck in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

Test cricket achieved its 10000th duck as Mohammed Siraj got the milestone wicket on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India, looking for their first-ever Test win in Birmingham, piled up 587 in the first innings, thanks to a mammoth 269 from Shubman Gill.

With India racking up a mountain of runs, England were caught off guard as the hosts lost half of their side for just 84 and stared at a huge first innings deficit or a follow-on. However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook put up a mammoth sixth wicket partnership of 303 runs to bail England out of the follow-on trouble and keep them alive in the match.

However, when the Three Lions would have been looking to toil the Indian bowlers more and finish much closer to India's first-innings score, Akash Deep and Siraj came back roaring and ended England's brilliant fightback.

Akash cleaned Brook while nicking off Chris Woakes. Then returned Siraj, who had bowled extremely well and had taken three wickets. He dismissed Brydon Carse for a four-ball duck on a review that turned in India's favour.

The speedster bowled one nipbacker on a good length that beat Carse on the defence. While the umpire ruled it not out with doubts over whether it was bat first or pad, the bowler was very much confident for a review.

As it turned out, Siraj had hit Carse on the pad first before the ball deflected to the bat, and there was no doubt over the ball-tracking then with three reds going in India's favour.

Carse's four-ball duck is the 10000th duck dismissal in the 148-year history of Test cricket. Australia's Ned Gregory was the first duck in the format, having been dismissed for nought in the first-ever Test match against England in 1877.

Coming back to the match, after England were bowled out for 407, the visitors replied well in the second innings but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal after a bright start. They went back 64/1 at stumps on Day with a lead of 244.