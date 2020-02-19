Yuvraj Singh denies featuring in web-series, posts clarification on Twitter

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has denied featuring in a web-series, posting a clarification statement on his official Twitter profile.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has denied reports that he will be featuring in a web-series alongside wife Hazel Keech. It was reported that Yuvraj's brother, Zoravar Singh will be the lead starrer in the series, while the duo will also play a role.

The web series is reported to be backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz.

Yuvraj posted a clarification on his social media profile, stating that the report is 'factually incorrect'.

"Just to put some things in to correct perspective with regards to the recent news on me making a debut into webseries is factually incorrect, the web series features my younger brother and not me. Request all my friends in media to take corrective measures on the same. ThankYou," said Yuvraj.

Here's the tweet:

Just to put some things in to correct perspective with regards to the recent news on me making a debut into webseries is factually incorrect, the web series features my younger brother and not me. Request all my friends in media to take corrective measures on the same. ThankYou🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 19, 2020

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket last year, having made his final appearance for India in 2017. He had since been featuring in multiple franchise leagues, which include the T10 league in Dubai and the Global T20 League in Canada.

He most recently represented Gilchrist's XI in the Bushfire Cricket Bash, which was aimed at raising funds for the Australian bushfire relief. Yuvraj is also set to feature in the Road Safety World Series, where he will play for the Indian team led by legendary former batsman Sachin Tendulkar.