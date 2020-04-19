Would like to MS Dhoni in T20 World Cup but it looks highly improbable: Kris Srikkanth

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed his desire to see MS Dhoni make a comeback in the Indian team in the T20 World Cup.

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has expressed his desire to see MS Dhoni in the squad for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup, having made himself unavailable for selection since.

"Dhoni has done a lot for Indian cricket, but the last ball of yesterday is all history, you start from scratch the next day, if he plays the T20 World Cup, there will be a microscope on him. We have freedom of speech so anybody can give an opinion, I am not Sunil Joshi (national selector) so I cannot decide. I am a fan of Dhoni so I would like to see him in the squad, but it is not my call," Srikkanth told ANI.

However, even as Srikkanth hopes Dhoni makes it to the World Cup squad, he insisted that it would be difficult for the former Indian captain to make a comeback. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, in which Dhoni was set to make a comeback to professional cricket, has been postponed till further notice due to deadly outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

He further added that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have become mainstays in the Indian limited-overs squad, which makes things further difficult for Dhoni.

"I would say I am lucky that I am not a selector. The world knows that Dhoni last played during the 2019 World Cup. By the looks of it, it looks like IPL would not be happening soon. If there is no IPL and if India directly goes into T20 World Cup in Australia, how will selectors choose Dhoni? The only thing that could come in his favour is that he has played a lot for the country, but this looks highly improbable according to me," said Srikkanth.

"Both Rahul and Pant have been a regular part of white-ball squad so that this can go in their favour. The odds are stacked up against Dhoni, but he can spring a surprise. The dilemma is with the spectators, it will be a huge challenge. It would be a tough call, personally I think it is stacked against Dhoni."

