Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies legend Brian Lara hospitalised after chest pain complaint

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was Tuesday admitted to a hospital after complaining of discomfort.

The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel after complaining of discomfort during an event, a source close to the player told PTI.

The hospital authorities, so far tight-lipped about why the former player has been admitted, are expected to issue a statement on his condition in some time.

The former batsman is in the country as an analyst for the official broadcasters of the ongoing World Cup.

The legendary left-hander played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

He is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings. Lara is considered one among the most awe-inspiring batters of an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar was his contemporary.