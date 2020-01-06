Watch: KKR new recruit Tom Banton smashes five sixes in an over in BBL

Tom Banton showed his power as he smashed seven sixes, including five in an over, to hit 56 off just 19 deliveries in a Big Bash League game for Brisbane Heat. The side is taking on Sydney Thunder.
In a game shortened to 8 overs due to rain, Banton was at his aggressive best as he took on the 21-year-old Arjun Nair in the fourth over of the game, hitting him for five sixes.
Even Kolkata Knight Riders couldn't resist sharing a video from his innings, writing, "One word to describe this exquisite piece of art ____________. Our entry: MAGNIFICENT! @TBanton18 #KorboLorboJeetbo."
KKR bought Banton on his base price of Rs.1 crore in the IPL auction in December.
Watch Banton hit five sixes in an over here:
In another game against Melbourne Stars, Banton smashed 64 off 36 deliveries, but couldn't prevent a loss for the Heat as the side eventually fell short by 22 runs.