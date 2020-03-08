WATCH: Australian players celebrate Women's T20 World Cup win with Katy Perry, set stage on fire

Image Source : GETTY Katy Perry performs on stage with the Australian team during a concert after their victory in the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian women cricketer set the stage on fire alongside American pop star Katy Perry after the hosts won the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia defeated India by an emphatic 86 runs in Melbourne to win their fifth title in the history of the tournament.

After the win, Meg Lanning's girls joined Perry on the stage and enthralled the crowd as she sang one of hit songs, Firework in front of a record 86174 spectators at the venue.

Here are the videos and pictures...

Our team on stage celebrating a World Cup win with Katy Perry. Iconic. @katyperry #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YJHNScJ6V9 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020

That’s how you celebrate a win. pic.twitter.com/vEUsUTINZ1 — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) March 8, 2020

Ellyse Perry grooving to Katy Perry 💃



Just #T20WorldCup things 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KFNTma2ETB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

All-round Australia put on display a clinical performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a packed home crowd in the final on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy slammed aggressive half centuries as the reigning champions posted 184/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing a stiff 185 for victory, India were never in the chase and were skittled out for just 99 in 19.1 overs.

Deepti Sharma (33) top-scored for the visitors who cut a sorry figure as the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4), Smriti Mandhana (11), teenage sensation Shafali Verma (2) and Jemimah Rodrigues (0) failed miserably.

(With IANS inputs)