Wasim Akram opines on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate; says Indian skipper 'will break many records'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan skipper and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has his doubts on whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 'many' records, although he feels the India captain and ace batsman will go places.

"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin's record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He's getting there but there's still time," Akram told former India opener, Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

Akram's claims come despite Kohli achieving 43 ODI centuries in his career, only six behind Sachin's tally of 49, and the closed any player has got so far in ODI history. The 31-year-old is however far behind in the list of Test centuries. His tally of 27 hundreds is the 17th best in history, almost half as many as Sachin managed in his career.

"He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether," said Akram who has had many memorable duels with the Little Master and has watched Kohli grow as a batsman from close.

"He's (Kohli) very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman -- positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well," Akram said.

"Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli, he will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out," he opined.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage