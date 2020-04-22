Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah find spot in Dinesh Karthik's all-time IPL XI

Image Source : BCCI Dinesh Karthik with Virat Kohli

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday picked his all-time XI from amongst the players he has played with in the Indian Premier League. While Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah found his place in the squad, Karthik regretted not putting the names of MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin as he has not played alongside the two in IPL.

Karthik, in conversation with Cricbuzz, picked Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir as his openers, the two players he played with during his three-year stint with Delhi Daredevils between 2008 and 2010 and completed the top-order with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli at No.3. He kept Rohit Sharma at No.4 and himself at No.5 followed by Andre Russell.

The bowling department comprised three pacers - Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and two spinners - Sunil Narine and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here's Dinesh Karthik's all-time IPL XI: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Karthik was picked by Delhi Daredevils in the 2008 auction and he spent three years with that franchise before shifting base to Mumbai Indians. He was, in fact, the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai in their lead up to the 2013 trophy victory. He returned to Delhi in 2014, played for RCB in the next season, followed by two years at Gujarat Lions before being roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 where he was also named as the captain.

