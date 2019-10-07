Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Umpire dies in Pakistan after suffering heart attack on ground in club tournament

Umpire dies in Pakistan after suffering heart attack on ground in club tournament

Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a match of a lawyers' tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to the hospital.

PTI PTI
Karachi Published on: October 07, 2019 22:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

A generic image of cricket bat and ball

A local umpire, who was a popular figure in the cricket circles, died on Monday after collapsing on a cricket ground while supervising a club-level tournament match.

Naseem Sheikh suffered a heart attack while standing in a match of a lawyers' tournament at the TMC ground and was rushed to the hospital.

"He fell down while supervising the match. He was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital but expired on the way," a match organiser said.

Sheikh, who was 56, was a butcher by profession but his love for the game had led him to become a qualified umpire.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFan slams Sehwag for ignoring Jadeja, all-rounder retweets Next Story  