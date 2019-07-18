Stories of rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 'absolute nonsense': Report

Image Source : AP An official privy to the developments called the reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma "absolute nonsense."

A source in the knowhow has called the reports of a rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma as 'absolute nonsense'. The reports have been circulating ever since India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup ended in a semifinal defeat.

The report suggested that the team is divided into two camps - both led by the two senior figures of the team.

An official, quoted by Indian newspaper Times of India, has said that lies have been peddled to make headlines.

"Absolute nonsense is being pedalled, like ‘there’s a rift in the team, there’s trouble brewing’, whatnot. It’s really uncalled for," the source said.

"Which cricketer wishes away another cricketer? Only one who’s never played the game. The World Cup ended and someone wanted a new headline. It’s disappointing how some people twist and turn things to suit their interests."

He also stated that the senior members of the team are "pretty miffed" at the reports.

The selection committee will meet on Friday to finalize the squads for India's tour to the West Indies. All eyes will be on the decision on MS Dhoni's future in the side and Virat Kohli's availability for the tour.