Image Source : @BCCIDOMESTIC/TWITTER Ranji Trophy semi-finals and final to have 'limited DRS'

In a first, the Ranji Trophy semi-final matches between Saurashtra-Gujarat and Bengal-Karnataka -- starting Saturday -- will see the usage of Decision Review System.

In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of four-player review. Where a request for a player review results in the original on-field decision being reversed, then the player review shall be categorised as successful and shall not count towards the innings limit. However, Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge -- two key elements of the system used in international cricket, will not be available in the "limited DRS".

Speaking to IANS, GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim confirmed the use of the technology in both the games as well as the final.

"First time in Ranji Trophy, Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) is being introduced. Semi-final matches and final match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will have DRS system," Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said in a media release on Tuesday.