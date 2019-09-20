Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Preparing backups for Rishabh Pant across formats: MSK Prasad

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's misery with shot selection continues with each passing game. In the second T20I against South Africa, the flamboyant southpaw threw his wicket away with a poor shot on which he was caught at fine-leg on just 4 runs.

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, who has always backed Rishabh and touted him as the long-time replacement of veteran MS Dhoni, said some players are being groomed for the wicketkeeper-batsman spot but as of now, Pant is still the first choice.

Interestingly, MSK revealed that KS Bharath, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the backups for Pant across all formats.

“We are monitoring the workload of Rishabh. Of course, we have been grooming backups across all formats. We have the young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India A. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India ‘A’ and domestic cricket,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

Pant is a talented batsman without any doubt but his poor temperament and immaturity let him and the team down from past few games. In the second T20I, Pant came on the pitch to bat at no. 4 position where Team India was in full control over the game with skipper Virat Kohli toiling with Proteas bowlers. Instead of finishing the game alongside his captain, Pant played a rash shot to just throw his wicket away.

“I have already said that post World Cup we have been concentrating on the progress of Rishabh. We need to be patient with him, considering the immense talent that he possesses,” MSK Prasad added.

Earlier, Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri also called out Rishabh Pant's poor shot selection ahead of South Africa series and said there will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent.

"We'll let him be but at times when you see a shot, like the first ball dismissal in Trinidad, if he repeats that, then he will be told. There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent," Shastri said.

Team India will play the third and final T20I of the series on Sunday, September 22 in Bengaluru.