Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'It is time for another partnership': PM Modi's reply to Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh on COVID-19 fight

'It is time for another partnership': PM Modi's reply to Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh on COVID-19 fight

Referring to the duo's incredible partnership in the NatWest series final in 2002, PM Modi had a brilliant response to Kaif and Yuvraj on their tweets on the fight against COVID-19.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2020 12:16 IST
pm modi, narendra modi, yuvraj singh, mohammad kaif, yuvraj singh mohammad kaif, pm modi yuvraj sing
Image Source : TWITTER/PTI

Referring to the duo's incredible partnership in the NatWest series final in 2002, PM Modi had a brilliant response to Kaif and Yuvraj on their tweets on the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif in making the people aware about the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. After the duo backed PM Modi's initiative of 'Janta Curfew', scheduled for Sunday, the Indian Prime Minister had a witty response ready.

Yuvraj had tweeted, "Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji. It’s is real, but we can fight  #COVID19  ! I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Fight Against Coronavirus

Kaif, meanwhile, wrote, "An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus. - #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges. - Avoid panic while buying essential supplies. It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians."

The Indian PM, quoting both the tweets from the former Indian cricket stars, referred to the duo's incredible partnership in the final of the NatWest Series in 2002 against England, stating that 'it is time for another partnership'.

"Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona."

The total number of positive cases in India have risen to over 250, according to the latest figures. The sporting events all around the world have been suspended following the deadly outbreak.

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X