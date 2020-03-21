'It is time for another partnership': PM Modi's reply to Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh on COVID-19 fight

Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Referring to the duo's incredible partnership in the NatWest series final in 2002, PM Modi had a brilliant response to Kaif and Yuvraj on their tweets on the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif in making the people aware about the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. After the duo backed PM Modi's initiative of 'Janta Curfew', scheduled for Sunday, the Indian Prime Minister had a witty response ready.

Yuvraj had tweeted, "Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji. It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 ! I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Kaif, meanwhile, wrote, "An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus. - #JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges. - Avoid panic while buying essential supplies. It’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians."

The Indian PM, quoting both the tweets from the former Indian cricket stars, referred to the duo's incredible partnership in the final of the NatWest Series in 2002 against England, stating that 'it is time for another partnership'.

"Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/a6JJTh8gUWhttps://t.co/koRYZiRT6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The total number of positive cases in India have risen to over 250, according to the latest figures. The sporting events all around the world have been suspended following the deadly outbreak.