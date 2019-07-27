MS Dhoni 'will protect the citizens', has carried out basic training: Army Chief

Image Source : TWITTER Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that army doesn't need to protect MS Dhoni, but that Dhoni will protect the people.

MS Dhoni has undertaken duties like patrolling, guard and post duty as he serves the battalion in Kashmir.

However, ever since it was confirmed that India’s star cricketer will be serving the Territorial Army Unit of the Parachute Regiment in Kashmir, concerns surrounding his well-being have been discussed.

General Bipin Rawat, the chief of Army Staff in the Indian Army, however, has said that Dhoni doesn’t need protection, but that it would be his job to protect the people.

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to also be prepared to fulfil the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” the Army Chief said on a media channel.

“In fact, he will be protecting a lot of other people because he will now be performing with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para). It is a very good battalion and they have been performing line of communication duties, static protection and he will be a part of it.

“I don’t think we will need to protect him, he will protect the citizens and garrison entrusted to his task.”

He further said that Dhoni will be performing duties like any other soldier of the army.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman opted out of the tour to West Indies amidst speculations over his retirement and has taken a two-month-long sabbatical to serve in the Territorial Army battalion.