Middlesex decides to furlough players, staff due to coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The club has announced pay-cuts, across all sections of the staff, including people furloughed or otherwise.

Middlesex County cricket club have decided furlough players and most of their operating staff (including administrative and support staff) under the United Kingdom's coronavirus job retention scheme amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has also announced pay-cuts, across all sections of the staff, including people furloughed or otherwise. Those earning an annual salary in excess of the threshold of 27,500 pounds have agreed to a 17 per cent deduction at least until the end of May. Similarly, the senior management will take a 20 per cent cut.

"We are operating in unprecedented times," said Middlesex's Chief Executive, Richard Goatley in a statement. "We have to make difficult decisions that not only protect the future of Middlesex Cricket but the jobs of our employees."

"For all staff to agree voluntarily to a significant salary reduction for the next two months is testament to how invested they are in Middlesex Cricket and committed to helping the club through this crisis," he added.

Although most of the staff operating from Lord's (the home of Middlesex) and Finchley (a district in North London) have been furloughed, the club has retained a 'small section of staff' - mainly senior management and some skeletal staff to oversee day-to-day work, delivery of services and to maintain the club's operating standards.

Club Chairman Mike O'Farrell commented: "At times like this it is very heartening to see the willingness of everyone involved to be so committed to the future of the game we love."

"We will get through this together and hopefully show that the collective effort of everyone involved will enable success on and off the field at all levels and perhaps even more importantly show the wider community what Middlesex Cricket stands for," he added.

Professional cricket in England stands suspended till May 28 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage