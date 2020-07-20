It's been a good experience with him, learned a lot of things: Rishabh Pant on training with Suresh Raina

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday termed Rishabh Pant as a 'top guy' and said that he wants the young wicketkeeper-batsman to play his natural game.

Raina and Pant were seen practising together at the nets as sports presenter Rupha Ramani caught up with the two left-handers in a live Instagram video from Chennai Super Kings' handle.

While Raina is a CSK veteran, Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, the 13th edition of which currently stands postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

Raina and Pant have been training at the former's training facility for over a week.

"He (Pant) is a top guy. I want him to be who he is. I just want him to be the best batsman for his calibre," Raina told Rupha on CSK's handle.

Pant, on his part, said training with the 2011 ODI World Cup winner has helped him.

"It's good to start practicing right now. Trying to improve every day, making use of the time now. It got wasted for 5-6 months. Let's hope we start playing cricket soon and we are going to do well for the country," Pant said.

"It was kind of difficult after some time because staying at home makes you lazy. You have to do what you do. I have started practising now. Sooner or later, you have to do it.

"It's been a good experience because with him (Raina) you can learn a lot of things. He is a left-handed batsman. You have got that brotherhood. He teaches me a lot of things, on and off the field situations. We discuss a lot of things and it's helping me," he added.

Asked about his conversations with former India skipper MS Dhoni, Pant said: "With Mahi bhai, the interactions were always little but very intense. We keep it that way. Lengthy discussions don't make me feel right. We discuss small, small things. I grab it and move on to other things."

