Selectors declared me old at 30, ready to come out of retirement if proper communication done: Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Irfan Pathan

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday expressed his disappointment over the lack of communication from the selection committee, which was echoed by former teammate Suresh Raina during their Instagram Live chat. Irfan went further to add that he is ready to come out of retirement and put all his effort in to script a comeback, if selectors properly communicate with him.

Pathan, who had announced his international retirement earlier this year in January, revealed that the selectors had declared him 'buddha' at the age of 30 while in other countries players have made their debut in 30, citing the example of Australia's Michael Hussey who is known as Mr. Cricket.

"The scenario is other countries are different. Michel Hussey made a debut at the age of 29 and he later went on to be called Mr. Cricket but in India you are old at 30. I was made old at 30, the selectors made me old. The players should be given chance till he is fit. Communication is very important. If they come and tell me ‘Irfan you have retired but you prepare for one year and you will be available for India selection’ then I will leave everything, give my heart and soul and will only do hardwork. But who will do the communication?"

Raina, who has not been part of the Indian squad since their tour of England in 2018, revealed that former chief selector MSK Prasad never communicated with him despite that the former wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that he had explained the roadmap to Raina.

"People forget about your performances in first-class, international cricket, fastest hundred in IPL. It's different now, everyone have pain in their hearts, whom should we express it to? A player understands other player, but you will things should have been better as you have given your heart and soul to cricket. It's very important to understand these things," Raina told Pathan on Instagram Live chat.

"What should I say now? It's luck and it will happen when it has to happen but he (MSK Prasad) didn't talk to me at all. I do have some evidence, the messages he sent me but it's ok when my time will come I will play and if not then I have family, life and there are many other things than cricket."

"There is no plan B for Indian players as BCCI does not allow us to play in foreign leagues. Players of different countries play in foreign leagues and make a comeback for their side. Many quality players including Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa can go there and learn. Our family has taught us to fight for everything, we have got everything by hard work. Players should have says, players try but don't get support. If we get some assurance from a top official it will be good. Player performed well but they felt like not getting support, Yuvraj Singh performed so well, he played in Canada as well. It's about respect, it's a fight for respect," Suresh Raina added.

