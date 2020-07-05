Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins a tantalising prospect for any cricket lover: Justin Langer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins

Team India are slated to tour Australia in early December for the Border-Gavaskar series amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, but Australian head coach Justin Langer is excited at the prospect of Indian skipper Virat Kohli going up against pacer Pat Cummins while Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sprint up against Steve Smith and David Warner.

Earlier this week, former cricketer Michael Hussey admitted that he was salivating at the prospect of India visiting Down Under to defend the title and Langer spoke on similar lines.

"The entire team has grown as a unit including David and Steve. It was a difficult summer 18 months ago against a very impressive side which I still rate as one of the toughest I have seen. We learnt some lessons along the way. I always enjoy seeing the best of the best going against each other and in a series like Australia versus India, there will be many great players who will put on a show. Virat (Kohli) versus Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner vs Jasprit (Bumrah). It’s a tantalising prospect for any cricket lover," Langer said in an interview with Sportstar.

The Test series will begin with the opener at Gabba on December 3, followed by a pink-ball affair at the Adelaide Oval. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year's tie will be played at the MCG and Sydney respectively.

However, the Boxing Day Test might be played at a different venue amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

Speaking on the matter, Langer said, "That’s not a decision for me as coach but I can guarantee no matter where Australia plays we will bring our absolute best. Of course we love playing at the MCG on Boxing Day but as we have seen around the world right now nothing is ever certain. That all said, there are few better feelings than singing the national anthem or walking onto the field in front of 80-90,000 people at the MCG on Boxing Day."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage