Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC again clears Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared West Indies' part-time off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl after he was reported for an illegal bowling action during the home Test against India in Jamaica last month.

According to an ICC medial release, Brathwaite, "subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in Loughborough on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations."

This was the second instance when the off-spinner was reported for a suspect bowling action.

The 24-year-old was reported with a suspect bowling action during the first Test against England, which the hosts won at Edgbaston in 2017 and after that he was cleared by the governing body.